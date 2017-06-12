Thieves Raid Assin South NHIS Office

Related Stories Some unidentified thieves, on Thursday evening raided the office of the Assin South National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) and made away with a number of items.



District Police Commander, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Okyere Andam who confirmed the incident to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said the thieves made away with five computers with their accessories, documents and other valuables.



He said the police received a distress call from the Assemblyman for the area about the incident but only to rush to the scene to notice that the thieves had finished their operation and had absconded.



According to him, the thieves forced the burglar proof of a window opened to create an entrance into the main Information Communication and Technology (ICT) Centre, which afforded them the opportunity to ransack the rooms.



ASP Andam assured that the Police would do all that it could to arrest the criminals and appealed to members of the community to help the police by volunteering vital information that might lead to the arrest of those behind the theft.



Some staff of NHIS office told the GNA that work had come to a standstill since all their documents and computers which contained vital data had been stolen.



Mr Derrick Owusu Ambrose, the District Chief Executive who visited the scene together with the Co-ordinating Director declared their unflinching support to the police to arrest the criminals to face the full rigorous of the law.