Changes At Ghana Immigration Service

Related Stories The Comptroller-General of Immigration, Mr Kwame Takyi, has made major changes in the Ghana Immigration Service, affecting some long serving Senior Officers at some of its commands.



In the latest shake-up, thirty-three Senior Officers with various portfolios at designated Commands in the Immigration Service were affected.



DSI Michael Amoako-Atta, the Acting Head of Public Affairs Unit of GIS, told the Ghana News Agency that Chief Superintendent Chief /Superintendent Samuel Basintale who had served in the KIA Sector Command as the Second-In-Command for a long time has now been moved to Operations at the Headquarters.



The Officer-In-Charge of Intelligence at the KIA Sector Command, Chief Superintendent.



Beatrice Okpoti moves to Sunyani in the Brong Ahafo Region as the OIC of Intelligence and Chief Superintendent Thomas Ewuntomah of Kumasi in the Ashanti Region heads to the office of the Comptroller-General.



Other affected Officers, he said, are the second in charge of Cape Coast in the Central Region, Chief Superintendent Ahmed Musah, who joins the Enforcement Unit in the Greater Accra Region as the Officer In-Charge and Superintendent Nana Annor Asemah who was the OIC of Techiman in the Brong Ahafo Region heads to the Tema Regional Command.



DSI Amoako-Atta said Supt David Asiedu Asante of the Aflao Sector Command in the Volta Region, is now the OIC of Zebila in the Upper East Region while Supt. Dilys Baye of Kumasi has been transferred to the Tema Regional Command.

“Supt. Emmanuel Ntim Dankyi of the KIA Sector Command is now headed to Oda in the Eastern Region as the OIC, Supt. Vera Arizie of the KIA Sector Command moves to Operations at the Headquarters and Deputy Superintendent of Immigration (DSI) Philip Kpende of the Administration at the Headquarters is now transferred to Sunyani in the Brong Ahafo Region,” he added.



He said Chief Superintendent, Lydia Achel, OIC/INTEL Kumasi has been moved to KIA as OIC/INTEL, whiles C/SUPT. Fred Baah Dudoo, 2IC/Koforidua heads to KIA as second in command.



According to DSI Amoako-Atta the changes take immediate effect.