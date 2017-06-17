African Governments Urged To Place Premium On Child Rights

Related Stories The SOS Children’s Village, Ghana has called on African governments to put the inherent rights of children high on their political agenda.



The Village also urged African governments to provide the resources required to support children with quality education and care.



This the SOS Children’s Village, Ghana believes could help reduce the rising unemployment and help to provide quality care for children on the continent.



This was contained in a press release by the SOS Children’s Village Ghana to mark the observation of this year’s Day of the African Child.



Lack of support the SOS Village believes could promote, radicalism, emigration and early child marriages.



The release urged African governments to commit more investments to ensure that children in Africa had access to protection, justice and equal opportunities.



The release regretted that the level of poverty, conflicts and injustice in African countries had threatened the future of many children with high risk of losing their parents and facing a heightened risk of violence, abuse and neglect.



According to the release, documents available indicated that about 90 per cent of children of school going age were enrolled in primary level with ten per cent out of the classroom currently in Ghana.



“This means significant proportion of children are out of school and will lose the chance to reach their fullest potential.”



The release called for a determined effort to reduce child marriages and defilements on the continent and urged African countries to focus on accelerating protection,



Empowerment and equal opportunity for African children.



The release said the SOS Children’s Villages, Ghana would focus on the most vulnerable children who were at the heart of their Strategy 2030, with the central message: ‘No child should grow up alone’.