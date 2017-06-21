4 Year Old Girl Burnt To Death

Related Stories A four-year old girl was burnt to death at Nyankomasi Ahenkro in the Assin South District of the Central region.



An eye witness who disclosed this to Adom News said mother of the child, Yaa Agyeiwaa placed a burning candle beside the child in their bedroom and excused herself to watch television at her neighbour’s house.



“She went to buy food and came back to see if the kid is awake but up but the kid wasn’t and therefore took advantage to go watch telenovela at her neighbour’s house but was later informed by some youth that her child was burning…” she said.



She said in their attempt to save the life of the baby who at the time was lying in the room, they got trapped in the kitchen and could not save the child.



Fire service personnel who were immediately called to the scene managed to douse the inferno and took the body of the deceased child to the hospital.



Meanwhile, Yaa Agyeiwaa said she didn’t intend to watch any program at her neighbour’s house.



She added that, she was only going to buy herself food only to return to the unfortunate incident.



“I didn’t intend to leave my child alone. She was sleeping and I was very hungry so I went outside to get some food. I wasn’t watching the program. I came back with the food to see my room burning…” she cried.



Police in the area have commenced investigation into the matter.