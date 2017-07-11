Fake Lawyer Grabbed In Court

Related Stories The police at Weija have apprehended a 48 year-old man for practising as a lawyer at the Weija circuit court.



The suspect, Timothy Yawson, who is said to have been practising since August 2016, was defending a client in the courtroom when somebody questioned his identity, leading to his arrest.



He was immediately nabbed by the police and sent to the district police command to answer some questions.



Confirming the story to DAILY GUIDE, ASP Effia Tenge, Accra Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), said the suspect was arrested on Friday, July 7, 2017 in the courtroom when he was representing a client in a civil case.



Records available indicated that the suspect, who often practised at the Weija court, had defended several people for more than a year now.



At the police station Yawson reportedly confessed that he had worked as a messenger in a law firm for the past 17 years and had been observing proceedings in court.



He claimed that he later undertook a two-week paralegal course on legal system and civil litigation in 2008 and had since been using the certificate to practise as a lawyer, defending clients in only civil cases for fees.



He had been detained at the police station and would be arraigned before court, according to the PRO.