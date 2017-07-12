Galamsey-Russians, Ukranian Case Adjourned

Related Stories An Accra Circuit Court has adjourned the case involving the four Russians, including a Ukrainian arrested for indulging in illegal mining (galamsey) to July 25.



The court adjourned the case because the substantive prosecutor was on a training course.



The accused persons were granted bail in the sum of GH¢200,000 each.



Prosecuting Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Cletus Abdamlora said the complainant is a Police officer attached to the Lands and Forestry Ministry whiles accused were foreigners from Russia and Ukraine but residents in the country, precisely Tontokrom in the Ashanti Region.



DSP Abdamlora said the Ministry of Lands and Forestry recently gave an ultimatum to all small scale mining companies and illegal miners popularly known as “galamseyers” operating in the country to stop until their activities were regulated.



Prosecution said government thus banned any form of small scale mining until further notice.



On May 22, this year, the sector Minister Mr John Peter Amewu and a team, including complainant went on a fact finding mission to ensure that the ban was being complied with at Manso Tontokrom.



On their arrival, DSP Abadamlora said they met the accused persons busily engaged in illegal mining.



The accused persons were using heavy equipment which had destroyed vast land, including cocoa farms of the inhabitants and polluted their source of water.



When the accused persons were questioned, they said they were employees of Geo Professional Services, a Mining company.



Prosecution prayed the court for some time to conduct further investigations into the matter.