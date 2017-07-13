Man Who Ordered Wife Murder Arrested

Related Stories The man who is alleged to have contracted two of his friends to murder his wife has been arrested by the Police, DAILY GUIDE has learnt.



The arrest which was made earlier this week was a collaboration between the Sokode and the Ziope Police after a tip-off.



According to Police sources, the 27-year-old kente weaver and manual worker was arrested in Ziope in the Agotime-Ziope District of the Volta Region last Monday after going into hiding last Friday, 7th July 2017.



The Sokode-Bagble township in the Ho municipality in the Volta Region was thrown into a state of mourning following the bizarre murder of 25-year-old Esther Amoasi.



The late Amoasi who is a mother of three was allegedly murdered and dumped in a stream 100 meters away from her mother’s house.



Information gathered by DAILY GUIDE indicated that the gruesome murder was allegedly orchestrated by the husband of the deceased, Joshua Ababio, who contracted two of his friend to commit the horrendous act.



However, the suspect after preliminary interrogation has indicated that the wife was mistakenly murdered as his two friends; Benjamin Kisseh, 23 and Lucky Kumah, 25 were rather contracted to murder one Gershon who was believed to be having an affair with his wife, the late Esther Amoasi. He is reported to have given his friends GH¢500 for the job.



Corporal Precious Dogbey told the press that suspects, Kisseh and Kumah explained that they laid ambush at the entrance of Esther’s mother’s house, since Esther had moved there due to a misunderstanding with the husband.



The ambush was allegedly intended for the assassination of Esther’s alleged lover, Gershon. However, Kumah mistakenly hit Esther’s head with a wood thinking it was Gershon when she came out after they had knocked on her door.



“The suspects quickly disposed of the corpse in a stream at the back of a church about 100 meters away from the deceased’s house and fled the scene. The corpse was later discovered last Saturday morning by some children,” he said.



The body of the deceased has since been deposited at the Volta Regional Hospital Morgue. Meanwhile, investigation is ongoing and the culprits will be arraigned before court on Friday.