Major Mahama’s Mother Receives His Masters Degree Certificate (Photo)

The mother of the late Major of the Ghana Army who was lynched in Denkyira-Obuasi has received his master’s degree certificate on his behalf.



The mother is seen in a Facebook post circulating holding his master’s degree and posing for the cameras with some students of the Leicester University.



Major Mahama, an officer of the 5th Infantry Battalion, is said to have been on his daily jogging routine on Monday [May 29, 2017], when some angry youth of the town attacked him, allegedly on suspicion of being an armed robber.



The Police subsequently arrested over fifty suspects who had fled the town to other regions in the country.





The court earlier ordered the police to relocate seventeen-year-old boy, Ebenezer Asamoah, one of the suspects to a borstal home when he is remanded until the police are able to establish that he is eighteen.