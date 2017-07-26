Gender Minister To Graduate 150 Government Secretariat

Related Stories Ms Otiko Afisah Djaba, the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection would be the Guest Speaker for the 64th Graduation Ceremony of the Government Secretarial School (GSS).



The graduation is scheduled to come off on Friday, August 28, at the forecourt of the school in Accra.



A statement signed by Mr Tony Goodman, the Head of Public Relations at Head of Civil Service said the Minister, who would be assisted by Nana Agyekum Dwamena, the Head of Civil Service, would commission for use, a newly constructed 52-bed capacity hostel for the school.



The statement said the graduation was on the theme: 'Professional Secretarial Education and Training a Critical Tool for National Development.'



The Government Secretarial School which is one of the training institutions under the Office of the Head of Civil Service (OHCS) runs numerous programmes in the field of professional secretarial training.



The statement noted that one of the cutting edge and system-wide training enhancement programmes was the full-time post Senior High Secretarial course.



'It also organises capacity development programmes for top level secretaries within the Public and Civil Service to sharpen the skills and competencies of these beneficial secretaries for efficient and effective service delivery at the middle level and the top rank of Government Administration,' it stated.



The Government Secretarial School (GSS) was established in May 1952 by the British Colonial Administration and placed under the Establishment Secretariat now the OHCS.



GSS was mandated to offer training and examine Secretarial staff of the Establishment Secretariat.



Since its establishment, young women and men nationwide and internationally had undergone training and development in the school.



The statement said some of the students attained higher social status in the country.



'Some of our students can be found in the Office of the President, Bank of Ghana, Ghana Commercial Bank, Agricultural Development Bank, ECOBANK, National Investment Bank, and Prudential Bank Ghana.



Others are with Embassies and High Commissions, the United National and Geneva.



The rest are impacting their rich experience as teachers on our campuses,' the statement noted.