Jilted Woman Kills Three-Year-Old Baby

Related Stories A High Court in Kumasi in Ashanti, presided over by Justice Charles Adjei Wilson, has sentenced 23-year-old woman trader to death for killing a three-year-old baby boy.



The convict acted out of revenge, after her husband jilted her and went for the mother of the deceased.



Talata Baana, who was convicted and handed the sentence after a seven-member jury by a unanimous decision found her guilty of murder, pleaded not guilty to the charge.



She was said to have stolen the child from her parents at the residence in Suame Magazine, in Kumasi, and killed him by giving him rice and stew laced with poisonous substance, believed to be DDT.



A final pathologist report signed by Dr. Isaac Siaw Lartey, indicated that the death was caused by organophosphate poisoning (un-natural).



Prosecuting, Chief State Attorney, Ms. Marie Louis Simmons, told the court that Talata, a trader at Suame Magazine, stayed together with the deceased and his mother until his untimely death on December 22, 2014.



The court heard that, on December 22, 2014, at about 5:30pm, the deceased was found lying down unconscious in a bush by Donald Alabiri, a farmer, and complainant in the case.



Alabiri took the body to the Toase Hospital, where he gained consciousness, but his (deceased) condition became critical, and he was referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, but died upon arrival at the health facility, and the body was deposited at the morgue.



Bambila Ntokum and Bolma Ngoh, parents of the deceased, reported the case to the Suntreso Police, and Talata was arrested on December 24, 2014, and handed over to the Nkawie Police Division.



The parents claimed that Talata was the last person, who was seen with the deceased after he (deceased) was missing for two days.



During a thorough Police interrogation, Talata admitted to the offence, and said the action was an act of revenge against Bolma (mother of deceased) who ruined her marriage.