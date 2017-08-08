‘Push Away Child’ Needs Financial Help For Tertiary Education

Related Stories A brilliant but needy science student from Behea, a small community in the Upper West Region who aspires to become an engineer is appealing to benevolent individuals and philanthropists to finance his studies to the university as he is yet to gain admission to Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).



Tubare Kolah which means “Push away child” scored 6 As in the West African Senior School Certificates Examination (WASSCE) in 2016 and gained admission this year at the University of Mines and Technology (UMAT) but couldn’t go because his mother could not afford his educational expenses as it met the deadline he was supposed to pay and register.



In a special report by JoyNews' journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni, the assembly man for Behea said Tubare’s predicament started at birth and explained the reason behind his name “Push away child”.



“It’s a taboo to give birth to a baby boy after marrying a widow; the first child. So when the woman marry the second husband and gave birth to a baby boy, the family said it’s a bad omen. So the sisters of the husband asked the woman to go with your ‘Tubare’ that’s ‘Push away child’. So they push the woman and the child away meaning Tubare”, the assembly man explained.



Tubare was only three months old when his mother was sacked from the house. His father died 3 years later after he and his mum left Babli to settle in Behea and since then no family member has ever helped them.



Tubare attended his primary and Junior High School (JHS) in Behea then continued at Nandom SHS where he read science coming out with 6 As.



Tubare and his mother, who is in her 70s, farm to feed themselves and use the extra proceeds to take care of his education. He also works as a labourer for people in the village without charging them.



Tubare is appealing to the public to help him further his education.