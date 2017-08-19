Nigerian Stabs Man To Death

Thompson Peter Related Stories The Police at Sowutoum in the Ga Central Municipality of the Greater Accra Region have arrested a 48-year-old Nigerian for allegedly stabbing a man he claims to be a thief.



Thompson Peter allegedly stabbed Misbau Amadu, 27, in the head with a knife after a confrontation at his residence at about 10:00 pm last Thursday.



The victim was rushed to the Mary Lucy Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival by the doctors.



Inspector Kwabena Danso, Deputy Accra Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), said the suspect was arrested immediately the police received information about the attack.



Narrating the incident to DAILY GUIDE, Inspector Danso, said a week ago, Thompson Peter lodged a complaint at the Sowutoum Police Station that Misbau Amadu had broken into his apartment and stolen some items.



After taking the statement of Thompson, the PRO said the police proceeded to the residence of Misbau Amadu with the intent of inviting him to the station to help investigate the claim but he was not available.



On Thursday morning, Thomson reported that he had spotted the supposed thief in the area and so a detective was dispatched to the place but he was not seen.



Thompson said at about 9:00 pm last Thursday, Misbau came to his (Thomson’s) house, armed with a knife to attack him for reporting the case to the police.



In the course of the fight, Thompson said he overpowered Misbau and stabbed him in self-defence.



“The matter is still under investigations,” Inspector Kwabena Danso posited.