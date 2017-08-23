Accused Attempts To Bribe Police Officer

Related Stories Detective Sergeant Alex Antwi of the Oda Police has said Abena Ohenewa, an accused, attempted to bribe him with GHc1,000 to drop a stealing charge against her.



He said the District Manager of Nyonkopa Company Limited, Mr Emmanuel Gyasi, who happened to be the superior of the accused, sent him text messages to convince him to accept the bribe to drop the charge.



Sgt Antwi disclosed this to the Akyem Swedru Circuit Court, presided by Mr Alexander Oworea when he was crossed examined by the lead Counsel of the accused, Mr Augustus Attaffuah.



Sgt Antwi said on November 11, 2016 Mr Kwabena Oppong of Akyem Batabi reported to the Oda Police of his nine bags of cocoa beans being stolen and sold to Ohenewa leading to her arrest.



He said the accused had openly confessed to him that the bags of cocoa beans found with her were stolen items and that she bought them from some young men from Kokoben and Achiase.



Earlier when the accused appeared in court, the prosecutor, Chief Inspector Fabian Salla said during investigations 25 bags of cocoa beans were found in the shed of Ohenewa of which Mr Oppong identified nine as his.



Inspector Salla said when the accused was questioned as to where she received the bags of cocoa beans from she did not answer.



The prosecutor said the accused’s record books also show that between November 4 and 6, 2016, the purchases made in the books were six bags of cocoa beans, which were short of 19 bags and therefore the police arrested her and seized the 25 bags beans in her custody.



He said after investigations Ohenewa was charged with the offence and arraigned.