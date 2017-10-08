Accra Atomic Junction Fire Under Control (PHOTOS+VIDEOS)

Related Stories The Atomic junction fuel station fire has been controlled, Mr Billy Anaglate, spokesperson for the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has announced.



The fuel station exploded near the overpass that connects Legon to Madina (Zongo junction).



The incident happened at about 7:30pm Saturday.



Two huge explosions occurred minutes apart.



Some students at some hostels at the University of Ghana campus, close to where the incident happened took to their heels.



A Deputy Minister of Information, Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said about 200 police personnel have been deplored to maintain security at the Atomic junction area.



The University of Ghana authorities have opened the university gates at the GIMPA and Haatso entry points for commuters to bypass the Atomic junction area and to help ease traffic congestion.



The police called for calm and assured that all emergency services were at the scene and the situation has been brought under control.



The explosion forced many students at the Bani and James Topp Nelson Yankah Hostels of the University of Ghana to relocate due to the intensity of the fire.









There was a power outage in area.



Many residents in the area at Haatso, Madina and the University of Professional Studies (UPSA) area abandoned their homes to safety.



It started raining heavily after the explosion.



Roads around the area have been blocked.



Ambulances moved to the area and some people were seen being ferried to the hospital.



Fire and police officers have been to the scene attending to the situation.



The cause of the explosion is not yet known.



The Director General of Police Operations, Dr. Akuffo Dampare in a radio interview with Accra based Citi FM said: “Currently, we want to say that the situation is under control. The fire service is on the ground fighting the fire. The Police is in position trying to cordon off. We have also ensured road diversion. As it stands now, the situation is under control so we want to urge everyone to calm down.”



“So far, we’ve been able to do our best to control the situation, and the fire service is also doing their best to control the situation… All the ambulances here are on standby, and there is nothing so far that has warranted their immediate use,” he added.



