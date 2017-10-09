Traffic Redirected At Atomic Junction - Motorist Asked To Comply

Related Stories A one-way vehicular traffic has been opened to motorists using the TF Hostel Road from Haatso, but access from the Atomic Junction towards the Haasto Road is still under closure.



The Police Service has, therefore, asked commuters to bear with the situation until it became operational to open the road.



Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Mr Abass Awulu, the Director of Urban Roads, said the Minister of Roads and Highways, had directed that alternative routes should be sought for.



He explained that a meeting among the Police Service, the Department of Urban Roads and the University of Ghana, decided on the opening of the one-way traffic to ease congestion in the area.



He explained that motorists using the TF Hostel Road from Haatso could go through the normal route through the explosion scene, while it has been blocked to motorists using that route to Haatso.



Motorists from Madina to Accra and vice-versa are, however, using the Atomic Junction overpass.

The GNA observed that motorists who wanted to use the TF Hostel Road to Haatso had to use the Legon Road.



Mr Awulu said the road would fully be opened to normal traffic when the Ghana National Fire Service was done with its investigations at the accident scene.



Pedestrians are being directed by Police traffic control officers to ensure law and order.



The GNA’s visit to the scene revealed that the business activities in the area had been halted for the investigations to proceed smoothly.



Seven persons have so far been confirmed dead; while 132 sustained various degrees of injuries from the multiple explosions, which stared at the Mansco Gas Station and spread to the adjacent Total Filling Station.



Ghana has recorded eight such explosions in three years, from 2014.



The Government says it would announce a comprehensive plan, in the coming days, to prevent such incidents, and has called for the cooperation of all citizens.