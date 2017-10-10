Man Shoots Forest Guard

Related Stories Yaw Nkrumah, 46, farmer, has been arrested by the Bibiani Police for allegedly shooting a forest guard, Mr. Collins Gyamfi, in the Sefwi Awaso forest in the Bibiani–Anhwiaso-Bekwai District of the Western Region.



The suspect shot the guard to prevent his arrest for illegally farming in the forest reserve.



The farmer, who was among five illegal farmers, is said to have opened fire as the forest guards questioned them for their illegal entry into the Awaso forest.



Mr. Gyamfi, who sustained serious gunshot wounds was rushed by his colleagues to the Bibiani Government Hospital from where he was referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, Kumasi.



The Bibiani Police Commander, Superintendent Jacob Nana Kumi, told the Ghanaian Times yesterday, that Nkrumah was arrested with the assistance of the Awaso community, last Thursday night.



“Nkrumah, is in police custody and will soon appear before the court,” Kumi added.



Earlier, the Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Olivia Ewurabena Adiku, told the Ghanaian Times that, the Bibiani Police had intensified investigations, explaining that “this is a case of attempted murder”.



ASP Adiku explained that, at about 2pm on Thursday, September 28, the Bibiani District Forestry Manager, Mr. Adams Baafal, reported to Bibiani Divisional command, that at 12pm, three forestry guards, Francis Adu Gyamfi, Matthew Kyem and Collins Gyamfi, 36, went for tree seedlings in the Sefwi Awaso forest, for transplanting.



She said that the officers saw the farmers in the forest and questioned them for illegally farming in the forest.



One of the farmers, ASP Adiku said, fired a single barrel gun and shot at the three guards, injuring Gyamfi.