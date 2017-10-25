15 Drivers Fined GH¢4,500 For Violating Traffic Laws

Related Stories Fifteen taxi drivers, who flouted traffic regulations at Madina and its environs, in the Greater Region, have been slapped with a total fine of GH¢4,500 by the Madina Magistrate Court.



The drivers were said to have used the entrance to the Madina market as a taxi rank, which caused unbearable traffic congestion within that enclave.



They were charged with unauthorised parking, causing danger to road users and obstruction.



The exercise was led by the Madina Divisional Police Commander, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Charles Domanban, to ensure sanity in the area.



“The attitude of drivers in the area has been a nuisance, as they operate with impunity with the majority of them parking, offloading and loading passengers on the road,” he explained.



ACP Domanban said the arrest of the drivers would serve as a deterrent to others, who violate traffic regulations, but were let off the hook.



He said the exercise would be sustained to prevent drivers from parking at the wrong places.