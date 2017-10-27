Doctor Arrested For Raping Patient In Consulting Room

library image Related Stories A 52-year-old medical doctor is facing trial for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl during medical examination when she visited the hospital.



According to buzzsouthafrica.com, the suspect was supposed to have appeared before the Nkoankoa Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 12th October, 2017 to face a charge of rape.



The South African Police Service confirmed both the incident and the arrest of the doctor saying, “The Police in Ritavi outside Tzaneen have arrested a 52-years-old doctor for raping a 17-year-old girl who was his patient.”



SAPS explained that, “It is alleged that on the 2017-10-09 at about 16:00, the 17-year-old girl went to the suspect’s surgery in Nkoankoa township for consultation. On arrival, she was called into the consultation room and the suspect started examining her. During that process, the suspect raped her.



“The matter was later reported to the Police who reacted swiftly and started with their preliminary investigations until the suspect was later arrested.”