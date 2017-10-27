Herbalist jailed 5 years for 'splitting' man's head

Related Stories The KMA Circuit Court has handed a 5-year prison term to herbalist, Adam Yakubu after he inflicted a deep cutlass wound in the head of another person.



He pleaded not guilty to the offence, but at the end of the trial, the court, presided by Mrs. Mary Nsenkyire, found him guilty.



Prosecuting, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) P.B. Jagri narrated to the court that the incident happened on July 30, at Abooabo Number One in Kumasi.



He said the victim was on his way home when he saw the convict having a conversation with a man he (victim) had accused of theft, and an altercation ensued between the two.



Prosecution said Yakubu grew angry, reached for a sharp cutlass from his room and slashed the victim in the left side of the head, resulting in a deep opening close to his eye.



ASP P.B. Jagri said the victim bled profusely and was rescued by some people in the vicinity who rushed him to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), where he was kept on admission for some days.



A formal report was subsequently made to the police and Yakubu was arrested.