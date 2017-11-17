Six Million Drivers To Migrate Unto New License Smart Card In E/R

Related Stories About six million drivers are expected to be migrated unto the new driver license smart card in the Eastern Region.



Mr. Eric Addison, Regional Manager of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that this would be done within a period of six years.



He said no new fees would be charged for the new license and added that, the old fee of GH?45.00 for renewal every two years remained unchanged.



The fee of GH?64.00 for license replacement would be maintained.



Mr. Addison advised everybody not to rush for the new license because there was enough time to do that.