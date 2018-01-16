Life In Nima Better Than Bronx In America – Ayariga

Related Stories Founder and leader of the All People’s Congress (APC), Dr Hassan Ayariga, has stated categorically that living in Nima, one of the most ‘impoverished’ areas in Accra is far more ‘safer and healthier’ than residing in the Bronx in America.



US President Donald Trump described El Salvador, Haiti, and certain African nations as “shithole” countries during a meeting with lawmakers at the White House on Thursday.



Trump demanded to know why the US would accept immigrants from these countries rather than places like Norway, whose Prime Minister he had met the day before.



“Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?” Mr Trump asked, after being presented with a proposal to restore protections for immigrants from those countries as part of a bipartisan immigration deal. The Washington Post reported the remarks, citing Aides who were briefed on the meeting.



But reacting to the statement, Dr Ayariga indicated that even though Nima routinely suffers from inadequate provisions of basic facilities, housing, water pipes, electricity, and drainage systems, he believes the community is far more harmless and peaceful than living in the Bronx, one of the most dangerous boroughs in New York City.



Dr Hassan Ayariga, stressing on the matter said, “If you want shitholes go to the United States of America; there are many slums there in New York. If you go to the Bronx you would realize Nima is much better…”



He continued that, “There are people living on the streets on New York who are homeless and Trump Couldn’t see that…” he wondered.



The leader of the APC party urged Ghanaians and other countries affected by Trump’s statement to close down American Embassies in their countries.



He added that the American government will go bankrupt and Trump will be impeached if his statement is taken into account.



“Why do you think we have white people here [in Africa]? They are here to rob uu; if we close all the embassies America will go bankrupt. They will definitely impeach their president so they can get results…’ he said confidently on Accra based Okay FM.