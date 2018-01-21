African Leaders Urged To Adopt Measures To Achieve SGDs

Related Stories Dr Jemima Yakah, Lecturer at the Department of Agricultural Extension Department, University of Ghana, has called on African leaders to adopt proactive strategies to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals 6.



She said the SDGs 6 ensures access to water and sanitation for all, and that, it was imperative for African authorities to provide quality and accessible water to all in rural communities.



Dr Yakah made the call in Accra at the launch of the Water for Rural Africa (WRA), a Non-Governmental Organisation geared towards championing the United Nations SDGs.



She noted that, as part of efforts to achieve the SDGs, it was impossible to yield affirmative outcomes when there was no water.



Dr Yakah said Rural Africa needed 40 per cent more of what we desired now. Africans had to adapt approaches to adjust the natural and human systems in response to actual or expected climate change.



She said African leaders must assist rural communities in strengthening institutional processes and help them restore their lands and water bodies to enable them to have clean and accessible water.



Mr John Peter Amewu, Minister of Lands and Natural Resources commended management of the organisation for the initiative, adding that, their efforts would increase the current wheel in providing clean water to rural Africa.



Mr Amewu said research had indicated that the extent of destruction of the forest and approach to climate change issues could lead to the country importing water in 2030, thus the need to support the WRA in providing clean water.



Mr Donald Senanu Agumenu, President of the WRA expressed worry about dangers posed by the activities of illegal mining, which had destroyed natural resources and at worst depleted water bodies.



He commended government for implementing policies that had mitigated activities of illegal mining on the water, and that, their outfit would deploy a multi-faceted approach to tackle issues relating to water.



He said over six million people are living without clean water, and over 23 million people without toilet and urged all African leaders to be positive towards addressing the menace since development was human centered.



Mr Agumenu asked the authorities to manage oil spillage on water bodies, since it affects humans and aquatic life.



He called on corporate bodies to cooperate with government and the African continent at large, to adopt necessary strategies needed to champion this global issue.



“Let us make the necessary investment as a continent to be able to provide clean water in Rural Africa and beyond”, he said.