One-Day Prisoner Remanded For Possessing 'Wee'

Related Stories A 32-year-old prison inmate, Yakubu Samari, who was serving a day’s sentence at the James Camp Prison in Accra has been further remanded for trying to smuggle in Indian hemp to his cell.



The accused has been charged with illegally possessing and using narcotic drugs without lawful authority.



Police prosecutor, Chief Inspector K. Adu, told the Accra Circuit Court 10 that on August 16, 2017, the accused was caught with 5.60 grams of narcotic drugs at the James Camp Prison.



He explained that the accused, Yakubu Samari, a farmer, who was serving a day’s sentence at the said prison was sent out together with other inmates to undertake some work at the prison yard.



He told the court that when it was time for the accused to return to his cell and was searched, the prison officials found four pieces of a wrapped substance believed to be cannabis in his pocket.



Chief Inspector Adu said the substance was sent to the forensic laboratory for examination, where it was proven to be a narcotic product—cannabis.



The accused is to reappear on February 22, 2018.