Police To Link Private CCTV Cameras With Command Centre System

The Ghana Police Service is working out a strategy to link privately owned CCTV cameras with that of its Command Centre system in its quest to further protect businesses and the homes of property owners.



With the help of the Internet, the cameras, which will use chips, will be able to record any criminal activity anywhere, at any time of the day and on the premises of the owners and help the police take action to apprehend suspects.



Security and business



The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr David Asante-Apeatu, made this known when he addressed members of the American Chamber of Commerce (AMCHAM) at a luncheon in Accra.



Speaking on the theme: “Security and ease of doing business”; the IGP said the move formed part of measures to commercialise some of the operations of the police and further protect the people, while making it much easier for law enforcement agencies to apprehend criminals who invaded the premises of businesses and individuals.



CCTV



The IGP said already the police had mounted more than 1,000 CCTV cameras at vantage points across the country and that when they became fully operational, they would record all criminal activities.



He explained further that even if the police were not able to capture the suspects at the scene, a play back of the CCTV cameras would always assist them to arrest and prosecute the perpetrators of heinous crimes.



Lack of logistics



Mr Asante-Apeatu said the lack of basic equipment, accommodation, training, among others, had hindered the smooth operations of the Ghana Police Service, adding that the government alone could not provide the needed logistics, hence the urgent need for the service to forge collaborations and partnerships in order to improve conditions of the service.



He said a recent ranking of police services around the world placed the Ghana Police Service at 87th, eighth in Africa and third in West Africa.



The IGP was optimistic that despite the numerous challenges and constraints facing the Ghana Police Service, it would gradually be the number one service in the whole of Africa.



Business environment



He said the country had been blessed with foreign investments due to the peaceful nature of the country and the government, a situation which had created a conducive environment for business to thrive.



He said the service intended to partner with the private sector in order to boost investor confidence and economic growth.



On the current trend in armed robberies in some parts of the country, the IGP said the lack of logistics had hindered the smooth operations of the service and assured all Ghanaians and the business community, expecially forex bureau operators who had come under serious attacks, that the police had put in place measures to avert future attacks on their businesses.



On the motorbike menace, Mr Asante-Apeatu said in order to combat the menace, the Police Service had acquired motorbikes and was currently training riders to counteract the activities of motor riders nationwide.



“To avoid what happened at Alajo in Accra last year, where a police motor rider was shot and killed by armed robbers in broad daylight because he was not in protective gear, the police riders, this time round, will be provided the necessary protective gear to combat the menace,” he said.