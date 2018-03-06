DCE Collapses At Independence Anniversary Parade

Related Stories The District Chief Executive for Wassa East District, Wilson Arthur, in the Western region collapsed on the grounds of the Independence Day celebration in the course of reading his speech.



The collapsed DCE, our source says, was immediately rushed to the Ahmadyyia Muslim Mission hospital at Daboase by the Member of Parliament (MP) for Wassa East constituency, Isaac Adjei Mensah and his entourage.



Following the collapse of Mr. Arthur, the District Coordinating Officer, Samuel Owusu Andoh took over and read DCE’s Independence Day speech.



The event which was held at Daboase, the district capital, had in attendance the district commander of police, officials from the Ghana Education Service among other distinguished personalities.



The DCE later recovered at the hospital and has since been discharged, but not after the event had ended.



Meanwhile, at least 25 pupils also collapsed at the Black Star Square during the Independence Day parade as of 12:30.





