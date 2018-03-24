Consult The AG Before Coming To Court - Judge Advises

Related Stories An Accra Circuit court has advised Police prosecutors to consult the Attorney General’s (AG) Department on cases related to the Criminal Offences Act before bringing them to court.



The court said “as police prosecutors you need to seek the concern of the AG concerning issues like this, as to whether it should be prosecuted by the police or not.”



The court made the appeal, when a 35-year old farmer, Kwame Reuben Adika was put before it for possessing one Italian made Bruni model 92 colt 8mm pistol.



The court did not take his plea, but remanded him, pending the consultation with the AG, and also its ruling on a bail application by counsel for the accused.



The court then adjourned the matter to April 8.



Prosecuting Police Chief Inspector Kwabena Adu told the court that the complainants are Policemen stationed at the National Highway Patrol Department, Accra, while Kwame is a farmer without a permanent place of abode.



He said on March 9, at about 1700 hours, two police officers were detailed for duty on the Accra-Aflao road to patrol, stop and search motorist plying the root.



The prosecution said the team stopped a Hyundai H100 passenger bus with registration number GT 4761-12, driven by one Julius Attei, between Dawa and Tsopoli barrier, which was going to Amasaman.



Mr Adu told the court that the team conducted a search in the vehicle and on the passengers and found a Bruni model 92 colt 8mm pistol without magazine concealed among clothing inside a blue bag Kwame was carrying.



According to the prosecution, Kwame could not provide any document covering the said pistol, so was arrested for investigation. And later charged.