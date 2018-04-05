Police Avert Clash

Related Stories The timely intervention by the police from Drobo and reinforcement from the regional police headquarters in Sunyani yesterday prevented an imminent bloody clash between the people of Drobo and Japekrom in the Jaman South District of the Brong-Ahafo Region.



The near clash, which was averted yesterday, was emanating from some youth from Japekrom who allegedly went to Drobo, destroyed the fence walls of one Wilson Benneh and damaged his iron gate.



Regional police PRO, Chief Inspector Kinsley Oppong, told DAILY GUIDE that yesterday ten young men, armed with shot guns, boarded a pickup with registration number GW 2777 – W driven by one Clement Kyeremeh, and went to a place at Drobo where Wilson Benneh resides and started to destroy his fence wall and the iron gate. He said after the action, they boarded the pickup back and fled.



“When news of the attack got to Drobo township, the youth of the town started to amass at the residence of Benneh, blocked the market centre road and were ready to go for counter attack, but were stopped by the police when the law enforcement agents got wind of the counter attack. “They swiftly rushed to the scene and prevented them from carrying on the retaliation.



“Led by divisional police commander, Chief Superintendent Ofosuhene, the youth of Drobo refused to bulge down but insisted on going for the counter attack.”



He said a call for reinforcement from Berekum and Sunyani helped to calm the irate youth down. The police say the vehicle used for the attack belongs to the Atipimhene of Japekrom, whose name was yet to be known.



He said after that, the police hierarchy in the district went and spoke to the youth of Drobo to calm down and allow the law enforcement agents to do their work by arresting the culprits.



Chief Inspector Oppong said the police had not yet made any arrests and that investigations were ongoing to get the perpetrators.