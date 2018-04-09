Unity Air To Commence Domestic Flights In Ghana

Related Stories Unity Air, a subsidiary of Unity Group of companies which is one of the fastest growing business entities in the country is preparing to begin domestic flights soon.



The development is expected to bring significant improvements to Ghana’s aviation industry.



The company has taken delivery of its passenger 30 seater Embraer 120 Extended Range and set to begin daily flights to Tamale and Kumasi.



Speaking to Journalists after the inspection of the new aircraft at the Kotoka International Airport yesterday Roger Allotey, Head of Commercial Operations of Air Futures which operates as Unity Air in Ghana disclosed that ‘there are few things we need to do.We have to clear a few documents with civil aviation ,clear a few things with international civil aviation and international air transport among others. Once we do that,we will be ready to commence operations’ he said.



Mr Allotey said data showed that passenger airlifts in the country had dropped due to the reduction in domestic airlines over the past four years.



“This means that if you are able to increase the number of airlines and capacity on the route then you will be able to increase the number of passengers who fly”



Mr Allotey said the airline would be reliable and would provide excellent customer service to Ghanaians.



“We will have one trip to Kumasi and one to Tamale in the morning and the same in the afternoon. The schedules have been carefully planned in order not to have conflicts with current schedules operated by domestic carriers" Mr Allotey said



On his part the executive chairman of Air Futures Dr Kwame Kyei disclosed that the airline has come to ease the pressure in the domestic air transport industry.’currently, we have only one airline operating in Ghana. We would provide very reliable services. I want to thank the Almighty God and all stakeholders who have made this possible’. He said.