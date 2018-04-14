Murder Of Pastor In Tamale; 2 Students Committed To Stand Trial

Related Stories The two students of the Tamale Technical University (TaTU), said to have murdered a 64-year-old head pastor of the End Time Bible Believers Fellowship at Kumbuyili, near Tamale on November 9, 2017 have been committed to stand trial at the Tamale High Court.



The Tamale District Court One presided over by Mr. Anthony Asaah on Wednesday, April 11, 2018 committed Dogyi Kwame 28, and Akwasi Obio, 21 who are both students of TaTU to stand trial for the murder of Pastor Ebenezer Ocran.



The hearing of the case at the High Court presided over by Mr. Justice Edward Apenkwa is expected to begin on Tuesday April 17, 2018.



On November 9, 2017, the two accused persons around 11 am are said to have attacked Pastor Ocran at Kumbuyili, near Malshegu on the Tamale -Kumbungu road.



They were said to have stabbed him with a knife in the chest and later hit him with a pestle in the head killing him instantly and locked the body in a room.



The police said after the act the accused persons took away a Samsung Galaxy phone, an amount of GH₵200 and drove away a Toyota Highlander 4×4 vehicle with registration number GN 1763-14 all belonging to the deceased.



At about 10.00pm on the same day, Ben Asamoah, an assistant pastor of the church informed the police that he visited the head pastor and found him dead in his house and his Toyota Highlander vehicle was also missing.



On November 10, 2017 at about 3pm, the police in the Northern region had information had been sent to the Tamale Industrial Area for re-spraying and thereafter for sale at a cost of GH₵20,000.



The police feigned interest in buying the car and through investigations, Kwame Dogyi, a third year Engineering student of TaTU was arrested and he mentioned his cousin, Akwasi Obio also a third-year student of the same university as his accomplice.