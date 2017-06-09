Rawlings Must Swear By 'Antoa Nyama' To Prove He Voted For NDC - Alhaji Saani

Related Stories The former deputy Ashanti Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress, Alhaji Mohammed Saani has demanded Former President Rawlings to swear by the Ashanti Deity, to prove that he voted for the NDC during the 2016 elections.



According to Alhaji Saani, Rawlings had no moral grounds to criticize the leadership of the party, since it was possible he voted against the party last year. He dared former President Rawlings to ‘go to Antoa and swear on his life', as he (Rawlings) did not celebrate the June 4 event talking about historical revolution, but rather went on to raises matters concerning the NDC. "Nana Addo thanked Rawlings after he won.



He helped the NPP come to power. If you go public to declare him [Nana Addo] competent then what does that mean.



In order words he portrayed Mahama as corrupt…," he added. According to Adom FM report, Alhaji Saani argued that as the party's founding father, Rawlings should be more concerned with the party's development rather than attempt to bring the NDC's image into ill repute.



Saani further described Rawlings as a corrupt person, who has no business criticizing others over their alleged corrupt activities.



Meanwhile, the NDC will be celebrating their silver jubilee on Saturday, June 10, with a mammoth rally under the theme, "Mirroring the past into the future."



Former Presidents John Mahama and Jerry J. Rawlings are expected to share the stage at the rally, where hundreds of NDC members and executives will be present to celebrate the anniversary wearing their proud party colours.