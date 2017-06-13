Rawlings Told The Truth . . . Being Consistent Is Our Hallmark- NPP Dept. Gen Sec.

Related Stories NPP’s Nana Obiri Boahene has lauded the founder of the National Democratic Congress [NDC], John Jerry Rawlings for acknowledging the consistency of the ‘Elephant’ fraternity over the years.



To him, the hard work of the party’s leadership yielded a profit in the 2016 elections – however the commendation from the former president “will encourage the party to work harder ahead of the 2020 election.”



Mr. Rawlings when addressing a gathering at the 25th Anniversary Celebration of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) at Ashaiman in Accra noted that the NPP has been consistent in holding its values.



“The NPP are not so vulnerable. Whether you pump money into them, you try to corrupt them or not, there is a certain consistency by virtue of who and what they are and that figure, in terms of election could invariably always be the same. You and I do not have the consistency of the NPP. We have a different type of consistency but we appear unable to hold on to that consistency," Rawlings said.



Speaking on NEAT FM’s morning show dubbed ‘Ghana Montie’, the Deputy General Secretary of the NPP, Nana Obiri Boahene averred that their members are “ready to die” for the party to uphold their consistency.



“As I am talking to you now, the love for the party is in some of us. I don’t take money from the party to do party duties. I use my personal fund for all these. Ask yourself, how many people in the NDC are committed to die for the party? he questioned.



Adding that – “I am using myself as an example now, but there are so many people in the NPP who did extremely well for the NPP whiles in opposition and now. What the former president said is the truth. The consistency has been there from start till now. The desire to die for this country is in the NPP.”



