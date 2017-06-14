NPP, Nana Addo Gave Woyome GHC350,000 When He Lost His Mum - Agbesi Nutsu

file Related Stories Businessman, Alfred Agbesi Woyome was given an amount of GHC 350,000 by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, when he lost his mother.



GHC20,000 of the amount was given by the NPP party while the President also donated an amount of GHC 15,000 to him.



Four ministers of state including a Deputy Sports Minister were said to have presented the amount to the businessman at the funeral of his mother which was held at Dabala in the Volta Region.



A leading member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Agbesi Nutsu, made these allegations on Adom FM Wednesday.



“When Woyome’s mother died, NPP donated an amount of GHC 20,000 to Woyome at the funeral, Nana Addo also gave an amount of GHC 15,000 to him as well…as if that was not enough, four ministers were dispatched to the funeral…,” he claimed on the show.



The businessman, he said was in the good books of the NPP and that dictated the donation to him when he lost his mother.



“The NPP are now dumb on the Woyome cash and I want to know why…I ask myself why the seeming loud silence…I ask if the President is for and still stands for Woyome accounting for the money he took…I simply think the donation at funeral mean NPP won’t chase him for the money…,” he said.



Adomonline.com could not independently confirm the claims of the NDC man.



The GBC reported that the active members from the leadership of the two major political parties, the NPP and NDC converged at the Dabala Parish of the Global Evangelical Church in the Volta Region to mourn Madam Gladys Amavi Amehoho, the mother of businessman, Alfred Woyome.



The event, the state media said could have passed for a “royal funeral’ as it attracted hundreds of sympathisers from different walks of life.



Reacting to the allegations by Agbesi Nutsu on the show, Member of Parliament for Effiduase-Asokore constituency, Dr Nana Ayew Afriyie said the alleged donation to the businessman cannot deter the President and the government from chasing and retrieving into the coffers of the state, the GHC 51 million judgment debt the businessman owes the state.