Projects Under SDI Ministry Is For Local Contractors - Minister Assures

Related Stories Minister for Special Development Initiatives, Hon. Mavis Hawa Koomson is assuring Ghanaian local contractors that no outside contractor will ever get contracts in all the projects which will be implemented under her ministry.



The Awutu-Senya East Constituency lawmaker indicated that projects such as the one-district one-factory, one-village one-dam, warehouse for planting for food and jobs, water for-all and sanitation will be given to local contractors.



Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, Hon. Hawa Koomson explained that President Akufo- Addo’s priority is to develop local content, and so local contractors from the regions and constituencies will be employed through competitive bidding to carry out the projects.



“Local content is paramount to the President and so local contractors who operate from the constituencies will be given the contracts. We want the money to remain in the constituencies to better the lives of the people who live there. No outside contractor will ever get contract in all the various projects under Ministry of Special Development Initiatives,” she assured.



The Ministry for Special Development Initiatives has disclosed that the $275 million to be disbursed to all constituencies across the country is ready; thus the 10-member team approved by Cabinet is working to collate all the needs assessment of the constituencies with the help of the stakeholders to begin the projects this year.



She reiterated that the 10-member team will report the needs assessment to her ministry before the disbursement starts; elaborating that the money will remain with the ministry under the office of the President until the Development Authorities are established.



She added that “the money will not be given to the 10-member team to do the disbursement. After the assessment and the procurement process are completed, the team will ensure completion of the projects and certify before the money will be paid into the contractors account from the ministry.”



“We cannot put money into the hands of the 10-member team for now because it is a temporary measure; we cannot do that but if the Development Authorities are in place, they will pay the monies into the account of the contractors,” she posited.



Hon. Hawa Koomson again revealed that the 10-member team will be absorbed into the Development Authorities when they are finally established as this will also create jobs for the unemployed in the country.