Let's Fix NDC First - Spio-Garbrah

One-time flag bearer hopeful of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Ekwow Spio-Garbrah, has said he is committed to the restructuring of the party for the moment despite his perceived interest in leading the party into the 2020 general election.



He said it was only when the party was fixed again following its removal from power at the 2016 general election that the issue of interest in becoming a flag bearer would be relevant.



He said given the current trend of one-term presidencies, the chances of the NDC looked bright in returning to power in 2020.



In an exclusive interview with the Daily Graphic in Wa last Sunday on the sidelines of events marking the 38th anniversary of the June 4 Revolution, the former trade minister likened the current state to a break-down vehicle needing repairs.



Broken vehicle



Comparing the party's situation to a car where the transmission was not working well, the carburetor not in place, with some other components needed to be fixed, he said, “We want the party to unite. After you lose a battle – a lot of things happen in military battles, political battles, etc. – people are wounded, some people are dead spiritually, financially, physically, all those things affect the mood of the party.



“People get angry, some get disenchanted, but in spite of all those difficulties, we must unite. So unity must be our first port of call. We have to put aside our differences, we have to put aside our anger and frustrations and unite, at least for this year, while we are still restructuring the party at the various levels.”



He said: “Once you have united, then the car that has been damaged has been repaired, then it is possible to start looking for drivers for the car.



Sitting on cement blocks



“But if people start fighting for who will drive the car while the car has not been fixed, it is sitting on cement blocks, there is no starter in the car, there is no battery on the car, you can't start the car and take it anywhere. So what is the point of fighting over who the driver should be?” he asked.



Mr Spio-Garbrah, famed for his eloquence and broad knowledge in matters of politics, once contested to lead the NDC into a general election but lost to the late Prof. John Mills who subsequently beat the candidate of the then incumbent party to become the president of the country.