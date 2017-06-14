Related Stories NDC Director of Elections, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo has questioned the current administration's preparedness to safeguard the security of Ghanaians saying the impunity of crimes being recorded lately in the country leaves much to be desired.



He believes Ghana is gradually tethering on the precipice of instability with the worrying security issues and widespread insurrection cases being reported in parts of the country.



According to him, since the NPP, under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo took over the administration of the country; Ghana has been characterized by series of violent incidents, with some youth groups associated with ruling party always on the rampage; destroying state properties, vandalizing state institutions, attacking people who worked under the previous government and seizing properties belonging to the state.



He cited the recent murder of the late Major Maxwell Mahama by a mob at Denkyira-Boase and Tuesday's shooting of a Police officer to death among other incidents as some of the demeaning cases which expose the Nana Addo administration of not beingon top of security matters.



Choosing not to lend credence to the Chronicle’s Kofi Koomson, who is reported to have once said that he could not afford to sleep with his eyes closed if Akufo-Addo became president, Mr. Ofosu Ampofo, whiles contributing to a panel discussion on Peace FM's flagship programme 'Kokrokoo', asserted that "if someone says we’re not in a state of insecurity, then the person is living in self-delusion . . . Law and order is breaking down in this country everywhere."



He appealed to the President to set up a policy to compensate public servants, particularly security personnel, who meet their untimely death in the line of duty.







