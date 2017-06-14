NDC To Set Up Training School For Its Members - Ofosu Ampofo Discloses

Related Stories Director of Elections of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Samuel Ofosu Ampofo has hinted that the party is instituting a school to train its members.



The school is aimed at training the members on the core values of the NDC.



Speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo', Mr. Ofosu Ampofo recalled the history and formation of the party and commended the leadership for their good works towards sustaining the party.



He believed the school will also help the members of the party to grasp and imbibe the values and objectives of the party to ensure they work to clinch victory in the next election.



Mr. Ofosu Ampofo further called on the members to respect the party, stating emphatically that the NDC will rise again following its humiliating defeat.



“Let’s respect the party. Let’s work for the party . . . I believe that the NDC will rise up again and will form the next government – God willing – come the year 2020,” he said.