NDC Is The Most Democratic Party In Ghana - Allotey Jacobs

Related Stories NDC Central Regional Chairman, Allotey Jacobs says the NDC is the most democratic party in the country.



According to him, there's no party in the nation that can match up with the democratic structures of the NDC because the party doesn't accommodate violence.



Speaking on 'Kokrokoo' on Peace FM, Allotey Jacobs lambasted the ruling New Patriotic Party for failing to bring their members and supporters to order.



He alluded to some recent infighting within the NPP which to him does not augur well for the country.



To him, Ghana's security under the leadership of President Nana Akufo-Addo is threatened as reports about security agents either shot by assailants or attacked by hooligans keep circulating in the media.



On the part of the NDC, Allotey Jacobs stressed that “it has become more attractive to the youth".



"I don’t know whether by grand design or by organizational strategy. You now see more of the youth in the party than before, than any political party. When you look at the background of these youth joining the NDC, it’s so unique that you realize that the NDC has a future,” he added.



He further commended the party leadership for working hard to make the NDC attractive and win more youthful members, saying "I will salute the leaders of the NDC, but there’s more that we should do about the party structures and so forth. And we’re good at that, but I hope that respect will be given to all structures.”