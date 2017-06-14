NDC Hunts Host Of Montie FM For Criticizing Alban Bagbin

Alban Bagbin Related Stories Host of a popular programme on Accra-based Montie Fm, Samuel Huntor, a.k.a Captain of the Drillship has been suspended by management of the station for allowing some panelists on his show to criticize Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament and Member of Parliament for Nadwoli –Kaleo Constituency in the Upper West region, Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin.



Kwadwo Yeboah, a former Ayawaso West Constituency Youth Organizer of ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is said to have landed jabs on the former Majority Leader of the NDC group in parliament over comments he is purported to have made.



Management of Montie FM, a subsidiary of Network Broadcasting Limited was forced by a phone call from some power ‘from above’ to institute sanctions against the Broadcast Journalist.



Yeboah according to snippets of information gathered was discussing the claim by the Nadwoli-Kaleo legislator that the NDC is not ardent in caring for the press like their main political opponents, the NPP.



Kwadwo sought to suggest in his analysis that Bagbin as a leader of parliament for several years did not do anything to avert the situation. ‘What did he do about it when he was the majority leader’ ‘he shouldn’t waste our eyes after eating some tuozaafi’, he fumed



This analogy, mynewsgh.com gathered did not sit down well with the longest serving MP , thereby heaping pressure on the management for the suspension of the host.



Inside sources say the management, neither listened to the version of the host nor his producer even when they pleaded with them to do so couple with a recording of the show that was made available.



However, one of the Deputy General Secretaries of National Democratic Congress (NDC) Koku Anyidoho on Tuesday called on the show hosted by Rahina Bintu after the suspension of Samuel Huntor and threatened that they (NDC) will never allow NPP boys to come and use their platform to criticize their leaders.



According to him, they shall cease all NPP boys from Pro-NDC platforms.



But in an interview with mynewsgh.com, Kwadwo Yeboah revealed that suspending Sammy and two others from the show is part of a grand scheme by Koku Anyidoho and the rest who pretend to be supporting John Mahama’s come back to intensify the anti-John Mahama campaign.



“They started with Alistair an avid loyalist of the former president and now Sammy, Esther and I'' he told mynewsgh.com