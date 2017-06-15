Related Stories The NDC, on Saturday June 10, 2017, celebrated its 25th anniversary.



The anniversary which was under the theme "Mirroring the Past Into the Future" saw in attendance the party's founder Jerry John Rawlings, Ex-President John Dramani Mahama, and National Executives among other dignitaries.



Addressing a gathering during the function, the founder, Mr. Rawlings advised the party leadership and members to return to the core values of the party.



He urged them to ensure the principles of probity, accountability, transparency, reconciliation and unity within the party.



Speaking on 'Kokrokoo' on Peace FM regarding the 25th anniversary of the NDC, PNC General Secretary, Atik Mohammed expressed disgust over the emergence of the party.



He says the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is a "mistake" in Ghana's political history.



According to him, the NDC came into being as a result of a coup d'état and so referred to the party as a "gang of coupees".



He noted that during the PNDC era, the party didn't set out to become the National Democratic Congress and for that matter, he strongly believes the party is a "reluctant democratic entity".



“A mistake in our political history has come to stay called the National Democratic Congress . . . It’s a huge mistake in our political history . . . When you look at how the NDC came into being. They overthrew a constitutional government; a democratically elected government . . . They didn’t set out to be a political party," he stated.