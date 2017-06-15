What’s Wrong With Sefa Kayi? - Gen. Mosquito Fires Back

Host of Peace FM's Kokrokoo, Mr. Kwami Sefa Kayi Related Stories General Secretary for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Johnson Asiedu Nketiah has responded to the host of Peace FM’s flagship programme 'Kokrokoo', Kwami Sefa Kayi for condemning him [Asiedu] on his comment over the lynching of the late Major Mahama.



The NDC General Secretary, popularly called General Mosquito has said that the horrifying murder happened "under the direct supervision of President Akufo-Addo".



He stressed that ever since the Mahama administration handed over a "peaceful Ghana" to President Nana Akufo-Addo, the country has "known no peace".



“From the beating up of a serving police officer at the Flagstaff House to the beating up of a Regional Security Co-ordinator, the disruption of a court process, the burning of toll booths, and the molestation of civil servants, the lawless culture of impunity has now reached the doorstep of the Ghana Armed Forces . . . The State has watched and sponsored its goon squads to unleash wanton mayhem on innocent Ghanaians . . . This is highly unacceptable Mr. President," he stated emphatically.



Mr. Sefa Kayi described the comments as very "insensitive, shameful and irresponsible" and further questioned General Mosquito whether he would have sought to score political points with the issue if the deceased happened to his child.



But responding to Kwami Sefa Kayi on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, the NDC Chief Scribe enquired to know if something is wrong with the host of 'Kokrokoo' for attacking him on his radio station.



He wondered if Kwami Sefa Kayi was expecting him [Asiedu Nketiah] to praise President Akufo-Addo for the death of Major Maxwell Mahama.



“Many Ghanaians have not insulted me the way Kwami Sefa Kayi and John Boadu did. I didn’t take their insults serious because I realised that they just wanted to do politics with the issue. What’s wrong with him? Was he expecting me to praise the government for the murder of Major Mahama?” he quizzed.



He insisted that his comment was in order as it was due to the current poor handling of security situation in the country that has resulted in the impunity being exhibited by some pro-government groups.



“Maybe Sefa Kayi wanted me to praise the government and also praise all those who killed Major Mahama because he was my son. Was that what he wanted me to say? President Kufuor, President Mahama and Mrs. Georgina Wood have all condemned the impunity in the country; didn’t Kwami Sefa Kayi hear them? Or is it because it came from me which is why he insulted me?” he inquired.



“ . . the government is responsible for our security and if they don’t handle it well, we will blame them and we don’t care if they will insult us or not. No press man can protect the government on national security lapses. The government is for all of us and we pay taxes. If he doesn’t know how serious the menace is in the country, he should sit in his radio station and say whatever he likes,” he replied.