We Will Deal With Nana Addo For Disappointing Us – Savelugu NPP Youth

Aggrieved Savelugu youth of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), have admitted pelting stones at armed police who opened fire on them while they were trying to lock out the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the area, Hajia Ayishetu Seidu on Thursday.



Abdul Karim Zakari ,disclosed that some members of the party who were at the assembly premises as a result, have suffered various degrees of injuries warning that they will not back down on their request for the appointment of the embattled MCE to be revoked adding that they have been betrayed by the president and leadership of the party.



According to them, they have been let down by the President himself who promised he was going to reward loyalty only to give a position to someone who is complete alien to the two constituencies in the area.



“We were promised by the President that he will consult polling station executives in choosing an MCE for the area but this one was not done. We can work with anyone in the constituency but not Hajia Ayishetu Seidu. If the President continues to allow her in the office, we will vote against him in 2020 because he has disappointed us”, a leader of the group, Abdul Karim Zakari disclosed on Accra-based Okay Fm.



“We will continue resisting her continuous stay in the office until her appointment is revoked. She has never contributed in kind or in cash to the development of the party. She cannot reap what she has not sown and we will not allow that to happen. Anytime we hear she is in the office we will storm there and force her out. There are others who are known in the constituency who contested with her and were interviewed, they should pick one of them for peace to prevail”, he added.



“We hear she comes to the office with armed police escort. We are not worried but if she can continue coming under the armed escort for the next four years, so be it but we will also expect her to come under a similar escort to campaign for the party in 2020 because we will not do that”, he concluded