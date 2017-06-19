Yes...The 110 Ministers Not Paid For 5 Months - Mustapha Hamid

Related Stories All the 110 Ministers and Deputy Ministers of President Nana Akufo-Addo’s government have not been paid since taking office early this year, Information Minister Mustapha Hamid has revealed.



According to him, the processes for the payment of the Ministers has still not been completed thus the delay.



He told TV3 that the repetitive phenomenon must be dealt with since this is not the first time such a situation has arisen.



“It’s not a very good phenomenon in our country that people get employed and after one year they are not taking salaries yet, and they happen to be teachers, nurses etc., so, if it’s happening to politicians, we should say that: ‘Well it’s good that it’s happening to them so that they will feel the pinch and correct the anomaly for all of us citizens’,” Mr Hamid said.



Asked how he and his colleague Ministers were coping without salary, Mr Hamid said it’s been “difficult”.







