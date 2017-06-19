Related Stories “Corruption will not end today or tomorrow . . . Human beings will continue to be corrupt in their activities," says Nana Ofori Owusu, Director of Operations of the Progressive People's Party (PPP).



The PPP man, making his submissions on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo', noted that corruption has its roots from the genesis of the world and so no one can fully nip it in the bud.



He however noted that the surest way to address corruption is to strengthen State institutions to fight against the menace relentlessly.



According to him, corrupt persons should be brought to book and face full rigors of the laws without fear or favour.



"It is the institutions that we’ve set up that act as a checkmate against the negative appetite of man and woman. Morality codified into law and the law is blind” and when the “law is bind” every person that contravenes the law “will be brought to the full justice of law,” he said.



Nana Ofori Owusu further stated that for the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to succeed in the fight against corruption; he should empower the State Attorney to do her job effectively.



To him, there's no need for a Special Prosecutor if the Attorney General executes her duties ensuring that corruption becomes a thing of the past.



“We don’t need a Special Prosecutor if the Attorney General do their job. So, the issue is not a Special Prosecutor. The issue is the total (total) separation of what we call a Minister of Justice who’s an advisor to the President, then the Attorney General who works on behalf of the State. They’re two different things. They’re two different positions, two different posts,” he clarified.











