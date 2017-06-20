Kwesi Botchwey Report Re-Echoed Rawlings' June 4 Message – Koku Anyidoho

Related Stories The Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) says the recommendations of the Kwesi Botchwey fact-finding Committee reflected the general concerns of key members of the party.



Koku Anyidoho said there is a “strong thread” running through some of the recommendations made by the Committee and the message delivered by former President Jerry John Rawlings to mark the June 4 uprising.



The former President told a gathering in the Upper West Regional town of Wa, the NDC lost the 2016 election because it deserted its values. He said the values – justice, probity and accountability - on which the party was founded in 1992, were disregarded.



“If we cannot get our claws off to allow for fresh leadership to emerge, then we shall sink even further,” he called for fresh leaders for the party ahead of the 2020 elections.



Presenting its 455-page report to the party’s executives, the 13-member Kwesi Botchwey committee charged them to “listen to the voice of the grassroots.” It also called on the party to consider a peace-making and healing tour which it said is “extremely important” for the NDC’s political fortunes.



Speaking on Joy FM Monday, Mr Anyidoho said the Committee has re-echoed the concerns of Mr Rawlings in its report.



He said the party has no option than to go back to its “publics” in order to bolster confidence ahead of the next election.



“As a political party we believe that there is that core button that we need to press,” he said, adding the NDC will rally its grassroots to unseat the “spineless government of Akufo-Addo.”





