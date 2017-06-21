Related Stories Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party [NPP], Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi has described the opposition National Democratic Congress [NDC] as a bunch of individuals who detest knowledge.



He wonders how the ‘Umbrella’ fraternity will study critically and learn their mistakes from the Professor Kwesi Botchwey led committee set up to review their embarrassing 2016 election defeat to the NPP.



To him, the 455-page report has make visible some ‘factually’ misapprehensions made by both parties [NDC and NPP] during the elections period.



“NPP is taking key note in their report to work on before 2020 elections – but will the NDC learn any sense from their own report?” he questioned in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’.



Chairman Wontumi however told host Kwesi Aboagye that – “arrogance and corruption played major role in NDC’s defeat. They are corrupt; they are not ready to change so the report will be of no use to them.”



“Even if the report will work for them, then their entire leadership must step aside including John Mahama. These are corrupt individuals leading a party. We [NPP] want a strong opposition so they should beef up their strategy to face us again,” he added.









