Women’s Wing Not Only Cause Of NDC Defeat - Hajia Zainab

Related Stories National Women’s Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Hajia Joyce Zainab Mahama has admitted the defeat of the party at the 2016 polls is still a big shock to some functionaries of the party.



She disclosed on Accra-based Okay Fm however that the cause of the party’s defeat should not only be heaped on the Women’s wing because all structures are complicit.



“It is not only the Women’s wing, the youth wing, the leadership, the cadres and infact every single member of the party is responsible for its defeat”, she alleged.



The NDC leader said it is not the time to apportion blames as to who did what leading to the disgraceful defeat of the party but a time for sober reflection and the healing of wounds the party inflicted upon itself after the polls.



“It is not a youth wing problem; it is not a women’s wing problem but a general problem from top to down. We should go back and tell our supporters that we made mistakes and we need to correct those mistakes going forward in order to win the next polls”, she explained.



In her view, the campaign she personally embarked on in 2016 is unprecedented but luck failed to smile on the party landing it in opposition a development she is still struggling to come to terms with.



“The reorganization of the party is currently key now and I will urge our supporters to keep calm awaiting the implementation of recommendations in the Kwesi Botchwey led report to make the party a formidable force to reckon with”, she added.