I Am Still At Post - Lord Commey

Related Stories Lord Commey, the Director of Operations at the Presidency, has dismissed claims that he has been fired from his job for unknown reasons.



News of Mr Commey’s sacking has been trending on social media since last week.



But reacting to the rumour on Ekosii Sen on Asempa FM on Friday 23 June, Mr Commey accused his critics of spreading “lies” because he would not allow them to frustrate his work at the presidency.



“People say I’m stubborn and yes I’m stubborn because President Akufo-Addo has confidence in me and that’s why he appointed me. And anyone that will frustrate your work to prevent you from achieving your goals must be crushed or else you won’t get there,” he stated.



He explained: “In the performance of your duties you might step on some toes, which is accepted. You can even deliberately step on toes to achieve results and apologise afterwards because we need to get results. If that is why people are badmouthing me then too bad and that is unfortunate, but that will not deter me from doing what I have to do and have been doing in this country’s politics for the past 25 years.”



Mr Commey noted that he was not appointed to please anyone but to serve and help Mr Akufo-Addo achieve his goals for the country, something he has kept at.



He added: “In spite of all the criticism, they also agree I’m good at my job. So please it’s an appeal to all Ghanaians that at this stage of the new change, the assurance is we wouldn’t do anything to disappoint Ghanaians.”