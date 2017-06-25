Submit Report After Sponsored Trip or Face Sanctions – Speaker to MPs

Members of Parliament will soon face heavy sanctions from the Speaker if they fail to furnish the House with reports of Parliament’s sponsored trips.

The Majority Leader, Osei-Kyei Mensah-Bonsu on Friday criticised both sides of Parliament for failing to prepare reports on proceedings when they emabrk on assignments sponsored by the House.

According to him, the unfortunate practice has robbed Parliament of institutional memory forcing members to re-invent the wheel.

“The Business Committee has it worthwhile to remind delegations that travel outside in the name of Parliament upon their return to submit report to the House. There are supposed to be capacity building fora, workshops that members engage in and upon their return they are supposed to submit report to the House. Unfortunately and increasingly delegations that go out in the name of the House come back and don’t report on anything to the House as if they are fanciful excursion. Mr Speaker we’re not going to encourage such endeavours any longer.”

Meanwhile Speaker of Parliament Rt. Hon. Prof. Mike Ocquaye has warned of heavy sanctions for members who fail to present reports after they return from such sponsored trips.

“Once you’re sent by Parliament to go on any mission whatsover when you come back you have to report. This report will be the responsibility of whoever leads, even if it is my goodself I’ll have to present a report to Parliament. It will help us to build institutonal memory, it will give us a point of reference with regards to many issues so that we don’t have to re-invent the wheel unnecessarily. A time may come when those who refuse to oblige may be refused to go on such visits. I trust that everybody will want to oblige.“