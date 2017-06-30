Kennedy Agyapong Threatens Bawumia’s Presidential Ambition

Related Stories Maverick politician and Member of Parliament for Assin Central in the Central Region, Hon Kennedy Agyapong has cautioned some elements in the ruling New Patriotic Party to be watchful of their deeds and utterances in the media so not to cause disaffection for the vice-president Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



Speaking in an interview with Asempa Fm on Eko Sii Sen political show program, monitored by Ghanapoliticsonlinr.com , Mr. Agyapong, who sounded angry and used unpalatable words on big men in his own party and their apparatchiks who are bent on tarnishing the reputation of the Managing Director of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation (BOST)Company, Alfred Obeng Boateng.



“NPP folks are undermining their own party but I will not allow anybody to bring the party ( NPP) down through their corrupt practices” he fumed.



‘Tell Alhassan Tampoli the Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Authority NPA to do his work well, the foolish things he is doing, he should bare in mind that he’s spoiling Bawumia’s chance’ He said.





