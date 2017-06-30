BOST MD Will Not Step Aside - Ablekuma Central MP

Related Stories Member of Parliament for Ablekuma Central, Ebenezer Gilbert Nii Narh Nartey says the Managing Director of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Ltd (BOST), Alfred Obeng Boateng will not step aside as demanded by the Minority in Parliament.



Being informed about the issues regarding the sale of 5 million litres of contaminated fuel to Movenpiina, the Ablekuma Central MP was convinced the BOST MD's role in the sale doesn't smack of corruption.



He explained that the contaminated product occurred before the BOST MD took office in January this year and after assuming his position, there was a Committee to look at the possible ways to rectify the problem for which the MD complied with the Committee's recommendations.



He further expressed contrary views on whether or not the MD flouted BOST procedures and regulations resulting in the sale of the product.



Hon. Nartey also commended the Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko over setting up of an 8-member Committee to investigate the issue.



To him, the Committee will definitely help to unravel the mystery behind the sale of the product, saying "I believe that where we have gotten now is for the Committee to come out with the concrete information and investigations we’re all looking for, for the betterment of all of us . . . I am waiting for the Minister’s Committee report and then we will know the truth."



However, he strongly supports that the "BOST Boss should be allowed to do his job appropriately…unless the Committee comes out with something different, but so far as I am concerned, with what I have seen and with what I have read, I believe strongly that he hasn’t done anything wrong.”



Speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo', the Ablekuma Central MP was optimistic the Committee will do a good job with establishing the truth in the BOST brouhaha.



“Is it true that there are other companies that the product has been given before? Is it true they sold at this amount of money? Is it true at the end of the day, Ghana or the government will benefit or rather run into loss? These are some of the things that we will need to look at…”



